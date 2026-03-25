Russo Shines as Arsenal Triumph Over Chelsea in Champions League
Alessia Russo scored her eighth Women's Champions League goal as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the quarter-final first leg. Stina Blackstenius and Chloe Kelly added goals for Arsenal, while Lauren James scored for Chelsea. Elsewhere, VfL Wolfsburg secured a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:08 IST
Alessia Russo netted her eighth goal in the Women's Champions League, playing a pivotal role in Arsenal's 3-1 victory against Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.
The Gunners made a strong start with Stina Blackstenius capitalizing on a free kick by Katie McCabe, scoring the opening goal in the 22nd minute.
Chloe Kelly extended Arsenal's lead with a sensational long-range strike, while Chelsea's Lauren James reduced the deficit before Russo sealed the win amid challenging weather conditions. In other matches, Wolfsburg edged past Olympique Lyonnais with a 1-0 victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)