Russo Shines as Arsenal Triumph Over Chelsea in Champions League

Alessia Russo netted her eighth goal in the Women's Champions League, playing a pivotal role in Arsenal's 3-1 victory against Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

The Gunners made a strong start with Stina Blackstenius capitalizing on a free kick by Katie McCabe, scoring the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Chloe Kelly extended Arsenal's lead with a sensational long-range strike, while Chelsea's Lauren James reduced the deficit before Russo sealed the win amid challenging weather conditions. In other matches, Wolfsburg edged past Olympique Lyonnais with a 1-0 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)