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Tiger Woods' Return: A Rollercoaster Ride at the TGL Final

Tiger Woods returned to competition after a long hiatus but couldn't stop Los Angeles Golf Club from winning the TGL final for the SoFi Cup. Despite his efforts, a pivotal missed putt shifted momentum to LA, leading to their victorious finish with a decisive series of eagles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:24 IST
Tiger Woods' Return: A Rollercoaster Ride at the TGL Final
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf this week, but it wasn't enough to secure a win for Jupiter Links at the TGL final. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, a pivotal three-foot missed putt allowed the Los Angeles Golf Club to gain momentum and ultimately secure a decisive victory.

Woods joined the lineup after Los Angeles edged out a win in the first match of the best-of-three series. Playing in his familiar role as captain and player, Woods contributed to Jupiter's early lead, but Los Angeles' series of three consecutive eagles took the match beyond reach.

Though he missed out on the $9 million team prize, Woods expressed eagerness to continue competing as he looks toward participating in future events, including potentially playing in the Masters and possibly serving as a US Ryder Cup captain in 2027. For now, his focus remains on recovering fitness and refining his game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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