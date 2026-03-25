Irfan Pathan's Bold PBKS Line-Up for IPL 2026: Owen and Iyer to Rotate

In a strategic move ahead of the IPL 2026, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan unveiled his proposed playing XI for Punjab Kings (PBKS) via his YouTube channel. Pathan's selection notably omits rising Australian star, Cooper Connolly, due to recent form concerns and instead outlines a plan to rotate Australian player Mitchell Owen and team captain Shreyas Iyer in the crucial three and four batting spots.

The PBKS team, which was last year's runners-up, is set to commence their campaign against the Gujarat Titans at New Chandigarh on March 31. Pathan recommended Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh to maintain their successful opening partnership from last season, while integrating Owen, a Big Bash League (BBL) victor with the Hobart Hurricanes, into the upper batting order alongside Iyer, with strategic alterations based on opposition and pitch conditions.

For the remaining lineup, Pathan supported continuing with Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, and Shashank Singh, emphasizing Singh's impressive innings last season as pivotal to PBKS' success. His strategic foresight included veteran spinner Yuzi Chahal as an 'Impact Player' and a fast-bowling unit featuring Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and either Lockie Ferguson or Ben Dwarshuis.

(With inputs from agencies.)