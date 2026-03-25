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Reviving Italian Football: A Call for Investment in Youth and Infrastructure

Italian football faces a 20-year decline due to the lack of investment in young players and infrastructure, according to former players Massimo Oddo and Marco Amelia. The Azzurri risk missing a third consecutive World Cup. A shift in focus towards youth development and modernization is urgently needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:16 IST
Reviving Italian Football: A Call for Investment in Youth and Infrastructure

Italy's prolonged football decline is attributed to underinvestment in youth and infrastructure, say former World Cup winners Massimo Oddo and Marco Amelia. The national team, which emerged victorious in 2006, faces potential exclusion from a third successive World Cup.

Oddo and Amelia argue that the neglect in nurturing young talent and reliance on foreign players have left Italy trailing behind other leagues. The 2020 Euro victory momentarily overshadowed these systemic issues, which insiders assert require reform.

As Italy prepares for crucial playoff matches, the challenges facing the national team extend beyond qualifying for the tournament. Stakeholders believe failure to develop domestic talent stymies both economic potential and fan enthusiasm, necessitating a strategic overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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