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Oil and Gas Prices Surge: Economic Impact and ECB's Proactive Measures

Dutch Central Bank Governor Olaf Sleijpen warned that rising oil and gas prices could affect the economy faster than during the 2022 energy crisis. At an ECB meeting in April, second-round effects involving price increases and wage demands will be discussed, with inflation expectations playing a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:33 IST
Oil and Gas Prices Surge: Economic Impact and ECB's Proactive Measures

Rising oil and gas prices are expected to make a swift impact on the economy, warned Dutch Central Bank Governor Olaf Sleijpen on Tuesday.

Speaking in Amsterdam, Sleijpen noted that while energy costs soared during the 2022 crisis, the current economic landscape could see quicker effects. Due to heightened alertness, the public is quicker to feel economic ripples. ECB's April meeting will examine inflation expectations, despite incomplete data.

Sleijpen emphasized the importance of addressing price and wage adjustments, with crucial discussions slated for April 30 as part of the ECB's rate-setting meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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