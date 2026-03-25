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Kaori Sakamoto Poised for Fourth World Title

Kaori Sakamoto takes the lead in the women's short program at the World Figure Skating Championships, aiming for her fourth world title. With a score of 79.31, she outperformed Japan's Mone Chiba and American Amber Glenn. The competition lacked world champion Alysa Liu, who withdrew after the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:05 IST
Kaori Sakamoto Poised for Fourth World Title
Kaori Sakamoto
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto has taken a commanding lead in the women's singles short program at the World Figure Skating Championships, aiming for her fourth world title. Her performance to 'Time to Say Goodbye' scored 79.31 points, placing her ahead of the competition.

Japan's Mone Chiba followed closely with 78.56 points, securing the second spot, while American skater Amber Glenn rounded out the top three with 72.65 points. Notably absent was the reigning Olympic and world champion, Alysa Liu, who opted not to compete due to her busy schedule following the Olympics.

Withdrawing from the world championship is a common practice for many skaters in an Olympic season, as they manage the physical and emotional demands of the competitive circuit. The pair's short program is also set to take place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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