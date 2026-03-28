Raphinha's Injury Blow: Barcelona Star to Miss Crucial Champions League Tie
Barcelona's attacker Raphinha will be sidelined for their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid due to a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil. The injury will keep him out for approximately five weeks, impacting Barcelona's campaign as they lead LaLiga.
Barcelona's Champions League aspirations have hit a snag with the news that attacker Raphinha will miss the upcoming quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian star, who has scored 19 goals this season, sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil's match against France.
Following the setback, Raphinha has returned to Barcelona for immediate treatment, with an estimated recovery time of five weeks. His absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, who currently sit four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings.
The 29-year-old was crucial in Barcelona's previous Champions League success, notably netting two goals in their 7-2 demolition of Newcastle United in the round of 16. His missing presence could affect their performances in the key upcoming fixtures.
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- Raphinha
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- Champions League
- Atletico Madrid
- injury
- soccer
- football
- Liga
- quarter-final
- Brazil
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