Raphinha's Injury Blow: Barcelona Star to Miss Crucial Champions League Tie

Barcelona's Champions League aspirations have hit a snag with the news that attacker Raphinha will miss the upcoming quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian star, who has scored 19 goals this season, sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil's match against France.

Following the setback, Raphinha has returned to Barcelona for immediate treatment, with an estimated recovery time of five weeks. His absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, who currently sit four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings.

The 29-year-old was crucial in Barcelona's previous Champions League success, notably netting two goals in their 7-2 demolition of Newcastle United in the round of 16. His missing presence could affect their performances in the key upcoming fixtures.