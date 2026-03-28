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Raphinha's Injury Blow: Barcelona Star to Miss Crucial Champions League Tie

Barcelona's attacker Raphinha will be sidelined for their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid due to a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil. The injury will keep him out for approximately five weeks, impacting Barcelona's campaign as they lead LaLiga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:12 IST
Raphinha's Injury Blow: Barcelona Star to Miss Crucial Champions League Tie

Barcelona's Champions League aspirations have hit a snag with the news that attacker Raphinha will miss the upcoming quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid. The Brazilian star, who has scored 19 goals this season, sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil's match against France.

Following the setback, Raphinha has returned to Barcelona for immediate treatment, with an estimated recovery time of five weeks. His absence is a significant blow for Barcelona, who currently sit four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings.

The 29-year-old was crucial in Barcelona's previous Champions League success, notably netting two goals in their 7-2 demolition of Newcastle United in the round of 16. His missing presence could affect their performances in the key upcoming fixtures.

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