Beyond the Boundaries: Mukesh Kumar's Journey and Aspirations

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar lauds the guidance of veteran cricketer Mohammed Shami, attributing his growth to Shami's mentorship. After a successful domestic season boasting over 30 wickets, Mukesh remains focused on refining his skills to regain his place on India's national team.

Despite mixed results in the IPL with Delhi Capitals, Mukesh is dedicated to sharpening his strategies, particularly perfecting his delivery of yorkers and mastering various bowling techniques suitable for T20 cricket.

Looking ahead, Mukesh plans to contribute significantly to his IPL team, aspiring to help them secure crucial victories by prioritizing process over results and consistently improving through disciplined practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)