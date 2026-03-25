Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw Gears Up for IPL Comeback with Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw is making a determined effort to return to Indian cricket by exerting three times more effort, aiming for a strong comeback with Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Despite past challenges, Shaw remains focused, enhancing his game in domestic cricket and finding personal stability with his fiancée.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:02 IST
Prithvi Shaw Gears Up for IPL Comeback with Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is intensifying preparations for a national comeback, aiming for a strong performance in the upcoming IPL season with Delhi Capitals. Shaw's journey from a challenging phase marked by injuries and form issues has been met with relentless dedication.

The Mumbai-born batter, who last played for India in July 2021, found himself unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. However, his determination to return led him to excel in domestic cricket, including a remarkable performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Off the field, Shaw has found stability in his personal life, recently getting engaged to Akriti Agarwal, further motivating him in his cricketing aspirations. Despite the competition, Shaw remains committed to putting team success above personal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026