Prithvi Shaw Gears Up for IPL Comeback with Delhi Capitals

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is intensifying preparations for a national comeback, aiming for a strong performance in the upcoming IPL season with Delhi Capitals. Shaw's journey from a challenging phase marked by injuries and form issues has been met with relentless dedication.

The Mumbai-born batter, who last played for India in July 2021, found himself unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. However, his determination to return led him to excel in domestic cricket, including a remarkable performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Off the field, Shaw has found stability in his personal life, recently getting engaged to Akriti Agarwal, further motivating him in his cricketing aspirations. Despite the competition, Shaw remains committed to putting team success above personal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)