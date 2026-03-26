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Controversy Unfolds in World Cup Playoff Build-up

Bosnia-Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez declined to apologize for his comments about benching Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic. The decision stirred controversy, sparking discussions between club and national teams. Barbarez emphasized protecting his player while urging focus on the upcoming playoff match against Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:37 IST
Controversy Unfolds in World Cup Playoff Build-up

In a controversial turn of events, Bosnia-Herzegovina's manager Sergej Barbarez has chosen not to apologize for his recent remarks regarding Benjamin Tahirovic's exclusion from Danish club Brondby's lineup.

The midfielder's omission sparked discussions between Brondby, managed by Welshman Steve Cooper, and the national teams. Despite the backlash, Barbarez maintained his stance, claiming his comments were meant to shield his player amid the World Cup playoff showdown.

As Bosnia gears up to face Wales in Cardiff, Barbarez calls for a shift in media focus back to the match, emphasizing that the game's outcome holds the utmost importance for both teams.

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