Reds Seek to End Hurricane-induced Drought in Super Rugby Pacific

The Queensland Reds are set to end a 25-year victory drought against the Wellington Hurricanes this Saturday in the Super Rugby Pacific. The last time the Reds triumphed over the Hurricanes in Wellington dates back to March 1998, long before many of the Reds' current players were born.

Coach Les Kiss, buoyed by a recent win in Fiji, acknowledges the daunting task that awaits his team. The Hurricanes have proven their mettle this season, leading the competition in points, tries, carry metres, and other key statistics. Kiss emphasizes the need for a robust defensive strategy.

Key players, including skipper Fraser McReight and Wallabies flyhalf Tom Lynagh, are expected to fortify the Reds' lineup. Meanwhile, Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw has reinforced his squad, signaling a tough contest ahead. The Hurricanes are determined to maintain their winning form, with winger Fehi Fineanganofo's recent hat-trick underlining his threatening presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)