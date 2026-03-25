Left Menu

Tom Lynagh Set for Super Rugby Pacific Return

Tom Lynagh is expected to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Queensland Reds against the Wellington Hurricanes, following a concussion. Carter Gordon's minor injury opens the opportunity for Harry McLaughlin-Phillips to start. Coach Les Kiss is cautiously reintegrating Lynagh due to previous injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:00 IST
Tom Lynagh Set for Super Rugby Pacific Return
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia flyhalf Tom Lynagh is poised to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Queensland Reds this Saturday as they face off against the in-form Wellington Hurricanes. Lynagh, after missing recent matches due to concussion, is set to re-enter the arena from the bench.

With regular starter Carter Gordon sidelined by a minor injury, 21-year-old Harry McLaughlin-Phillips will don the number 10 jersey once again. Reds coach Les Kiss expressed optimism about Lynagh's return and praised McLaughlin-Phillips' recent performances.

Skipper Fraser McReight is also back in the lineup after a rest. The Reds, boasting a four-game winning streak, anticipate a challenging match against the Hurricanes. Coach Kiss highlighted the need for top fitness and strategic play to secure a victory in Wellington.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026