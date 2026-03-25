Tom Lynagh Set for Super Rugby Pacific Return

Australia flyhalf Tom Lynagh is poised to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Queensland Reds this Saturday as they face off against the in-form Wellington Hurricanes. Lynagh, after missing recent matches due to concussion, is set to re-enter the arena from the bench.

With regular starter Carter Gordon sidelined by a minor injury, 21-year-old Harry McLaughlin-Phillips will don the number 10 jersey once again. Reds coach Les Kiss expressed optimism about Lynagh's return and praised McLaughlin-Phillips' recent performances.

Skipper Fraser McReight is also back in the lineup after a rest. The Reds, boasting a four-game winning streak, anticipate a challenging match against the Hurricanes. Coach Kiss highlighted the need for top fitness and strategic play to secure a victory in Wellington.