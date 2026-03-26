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Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

The sports world is buzzing with news: Victor Hedman takes a leave, Brooks Koepka returns to Houston, Celtics halt Thunder's streak, Toronto's Joseph Woll shines, Tommy Lloyd stays focused on Arizona, and Sabalenka faces Rybakina in Miami. Plus, anticipation builds for MLB breakouts and the 2026 NFL season opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:26 IST
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today
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Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is taking a personal leave; his absence has been felt since their win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Golf star Brooks Koepka returns to Houston, readying to play at Memorial Park, a course he helped redesign.

In basketball, the Boston Celtics dismantled the Oklahoma Thunder's 12-game winning spree with key performances by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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