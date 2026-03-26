Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is taking a personal leave; his absence has been felt since their win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Golf star Brooks Koepka returns to Houston, readying to play at Memorial Park, a course he helped redesign.

In basketball, the Boston Celtics dismantled the Oklahoma Thunder's 12-game winning spree with key performances by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

(With inputs from agencies.)