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Senegal's Crusade: Seeking Justice for AFCON Title

Senegal's soccer governing body has launched a challenge against the Confederation of African Football's decision reversing their African Cup of Nations title win. Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, has vowed a legal and moral fight, appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:13 IST
Senegal's Crusade: Seeking Justice for AFCON Title
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In a bold move, Senegal's soccer governing body pledged to challenge an adverse decision by the Confederation of African Football that has stripped them of their African Cup of Nations title.

Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, declared a 'crusade' against what he termed as 'administrative robbery' during an impassioned press conference.

Senegal disputes the decision to forfeit the January 18 match in Rabat, where they left the pitch to protest a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco, and has lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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