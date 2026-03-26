Senegal's Crusade: Seeking Justice for AFCON Title

In a bold move, Senegal's soccer governing body pledged to challenge an adverse decision by the Confederation of African Football that has stripped them of their African Cup of Nations title.

Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, declared a 'crusade' against what he termed as 'administrative robbery' during an impassioned press conference.

Senegal disputes the decision to forfeit the January 18 match in Rabat, where they left the pitch to protest a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco, and has lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)