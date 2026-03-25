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Senegal Fights for Football Justice: CAF Strips Title Controversy

Senegal's bid to reclaim their Africa Cup of Nations title from Morocco has reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport, following a controversial CAF decision. The ruling stripped Senegal of its trophy after a chaotic final. Senegal alleges corruption and seeks a fair verdict from the Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:38 IST
Senegal Fights for Football Justice: CAF Strips Title Controversy
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Senegal, in a bold move, has taken its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a contentious decision by the Confederation of African Football. The CAF's ruling stripped Senegal of their Africa Cup of Nations title, awarding it instead to Morocco.

The controversy erupted after a chaotic final match in Rabat, where Senegal won in extra time. The decision came two months later, after Senegal walked off in protest during the game following a disputed penalty call in favor of Morocco. Though the game resumed, CAF's appeal judges cited rules against teams refusing to play.

Meanwhile, Senegal has accused CAF of corruption, urging an international investigation. As anticipation builds, Senegal asked CAS for extra time to prepare their appeal, while CAS commits to a swift and fair process. The soccer world waits for a resolution to this high-stakes conflict.

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