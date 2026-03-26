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2027 Border-Gavaskar Series: India's Cricketer's Dream Schedule!

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the third Test of the high-profile 2027 Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia. The BCCI announced India's home schedule, featuring 22 international matches in 17 cities, including key games against West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:56 IST
2027 Border-Gavaskar Series: India's Cricketer's Dream Schedule!
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium is set to host the third Test of the illustrious 2027 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, showcasing a landmark event for the venue. This series, unveiled by BCCI, forms part of India's extensive home schedule featuring 22 international fixtures across 17 cities.

This comprehensive season itinerary includes encounters against formidable teams such as the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, with ODI and T20I matches spread across various iconic Indian locations. Cricket enthusiasts will particularly enjoy the Australia series beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur.

The much-anticipated series highlights key sporting venues across India, like Chennai and Ahmedabad, while stirring curiosity over the omission of traditional cricket hubs like Mumbai and Kolkata. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's inclusion marks a return for the first time since 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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