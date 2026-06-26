Supreme Court Backs Trump's Hardline Immigration Policies

The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Thursday For President Donald Trumps Administration To Strip Hundreds Of Thousands Of Haitian And Syrian Immigrants Of A Humanitarian Status That Protects Them From Deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for President Trump's administration to revoke humanitarian protections for thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants on Thursday, endorsing the administration's hardline stance on immigration policies.

The 6-3 decision, supported by the court's conservative justices, overturns previous federal court rulings blocking the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians. While dissenting opinions highlighted potential racial bias in policy decisions, the majority emphasized the administration's authority in immigration matters.

The ruling impacts TPS holders from 17 countries, affecting over a million people, and marks another significant moment in Trump's aggressive immigration strategy. Critics argue that this move undermines the humanitarian intent of TPS and ignores contributions made by immigrants, ultimately placing families in precarious situations.