Global Markets Rise Amid Chipmaker Gains and AI Valuation Concerns
Global stocks surged as chipmakers posted strong earnings, bolstering market sentiment despite concerns about high valuations for AI-related shares. The S&P 500 remained steady, while the Dow advanced, driven by industrials and healthcare stocks. However, the Nasdaq dipped due to volatile trading in major tech stocks.
Global stocks rose on Thursday as strong earnings from chipmakers lifted sentiment, though concerns over stretched valuations for AI-related shares persisted. The benchmark S&P 500 remained flat while the Dow advanced, driven by industrials, healthcare, and materials. Micron surged 16% following a solid forecast.
However, the Nasdaq experienced a downturn due to volatile trading among major tech stocks, with Apple dropping 5.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell slightly. Investor concerns about AI company valuations after years of gains have led to volatile sessions.
In Europe, the STOXX 600 rose, and MSCI's global stock gauge increased. U.S. inflation data exceeded 4% annually for the first time in three years, pushing yields lower. Oil prices edged higher, while the dollar remained near a one-year high. Gold and major currencies fluctuated, reflecting market conditions.
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