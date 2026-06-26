Paris Court Mandates TotalEnergies to Reveal Climate Risks

French Oil Major Totalenergies Must Disclose The Climate Risks Linked To Emissions From Its Oil And Gas Products And Set Out Plans To Mitigate Them

A Paris court has mandated that the French oil company TotalEnergies disclose the climate risks associated with its oil and gas products. The court's decision represents a partial win for climate NGOs aiming to enforce France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law in matters of climate change.

Nevertheless, the ruling stops short of requiring TotalEnergies to limit overseas exploration or to set binding emissions reduction targets. This decision mirrors the mixed outcomes seen in recent climate litigation cases globally, such as the overturned Dutch order against Shell.

TotalEnergies has six months to present an updated vigilance plan detailing its approach to reduce Scope 3 emissions. While the judgment does not force a halt to new oil and gas projects, NGOs emphasize that the company has significant capacity to reduce emissions. The initial suit's inadmissibility was overturned on appeal, highlighting ongoing legal debates over corporate climate responsibilities.