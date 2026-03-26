Navigating Bangalore: Traffic Advisory for IPL Matches

As Bengaluru prepares for the IPL matches, scheduled for March 28 and April 5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the city's Traffic Police have released a comprehensive advisory to maintain steady vehicular movement.

Parking has been restricted on several key roads such as Queens Road, MG Road, and within Cubbon Park. Alternative parking spots include Freedom Park and Shivajinagar Bus Stand, among others.

Entrances to the stadium will be on Cubbon Road, while pick-up points for taxis and autorickshaws have been organized. Officials urge the public to utilize Bengaluru's public transit systems.