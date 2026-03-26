Navigating Bangalore: Traffic Advisory for IPL Matches
The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued guidelines for the upcoming IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Parking bans and designated facilities aim to ensure smooth traffic. Gates have been allocated for entry and VIP exit. Public transport use is encouraged, with specific pick-up and drop-off points set for taxis and autorickshaws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
As Bengaluru prepares for the IPL matches, scheduled for March 28 and April 5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the city's Traffic Police have released a comprehensive advisory to maintain steady vehicular movement.
Parking has been restricted on several key roads such as Queens Road, MG Road, and within Cubbon Park. Alternative parking spots include Freedom Park and Shivajinagar Bus Stand, among others.
Entrances to the stadium will be on Cubbon Road, while pick-up points for taxis and autorickshaws have been organized. Officials urge the public to utilize Bengaluru's public transit systems.