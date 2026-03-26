Olympics 2028: New Gender Eligibility Policy Spurs Debate
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has set a new eligibility policy excluding transgender women from women's events, aligning with policies from U.S. President Trump's executive order. The policy, to apply from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, aims to protect fairness and integrity but has sparked debates over human rights.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a landmark decision, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new eligibility policy excluding transgender women from competing in women's events. This policy aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's previous executive order.
The IOC's decision, which will be implemented starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, is aimed at ensuring fairness, safety, and integrity within female sports categories. However, the policy has caused controversy and sparked debate over human rights implications.
The mandatory gender screening required under this new rule has faced criticism from human rights experts and activist groups. The new stance reflects broader trends in sports, echoing decisions from governing bodies in athletics, swimming, and cycling.
(With inputs from agencies.)