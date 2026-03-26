Olympics 2028: New Gender Eligibility Policy Spurs Debate

In a landmark decision, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new eligibility policy excluding transgender women from competing in women's events. This policy aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's previous executive order.

The IOC's decision, which will be implemented starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, is aimed at ensuring fairness, safety, and integrity within female sports categories. However, the policy has caused controversy and sparked debate over human rights implications.

The mandatory gender screening required under this new rule has faced criticism from human rights experts and activist groups. The new stance reflects broader trends in sports, echoing decisions from governing bodies in athletics, swimming, and cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)