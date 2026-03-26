Dodum's Brace Secures India's Victory Over Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship

In a dynamic display, a brace by Omang Dodum cemented India's 3-0 triumph over Pakistan at the SAFF U20 Championship, ensuring a semifinal berth in their Group B opener. Dodum found the net twice in the second half, following an early goal by Vishal Yadav in the third minute.

India's victory not only paved their way to the semifinals but also marked a perfect tournament start, contrasting sharply with Pakistan's elimination after losses to Bangladesh and India. India will now compete against Bangladesh for the top spot in Group B.

The young Blue Colts quickly dominated, with Vishal Yadav missing an early chance before scoring the opener. While Pakistan rallied briefly, India's defense held firm, and counter-attacks claimed two more goals. Dodum sealed the match, converting a penalty after Prashan Jajo was fouled.

(With inputs from agencies.)