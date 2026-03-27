Central Government Tightens Penalties Under Delhi Development Act

The Central government is set to implement significant amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957, through the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026. The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, proposes key changes in penalties for breach of the act's regulations.

One of the primary amendments includes reclassifying 'penalties' to 'punishment' under Section 29. While the act originally mandated 'rigorous imprisonment' for unauthorized development contravention of the Master Plan, it has now been reduced to 'imprisonment'. Simultaneously, fines have increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 for certain contraventions, and up to Rs 2,500 per day for ongoing violations.

Additionally, the bill targets individuals obstructing authorized officials under Section 28. It proposes to raise fines from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 while maintaining imprisonment terms, reinforcing the government's intent to enforce compliance with development norms more stringently.

(With inputs from agencies.)