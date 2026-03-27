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Electricity Act Overhaul: New Penalties Proposed in 2026 Amendments

The proposed Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, aims to abolish jail terms for non-compliance under the Electricity Act, while raising fines to Rs 10 lakh. The bill seeks to streamline penalties for various offenses, from extinguishing public lamps to wasting electricity, and outlines revised fines for persistent non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:24 IST
Electricity Act Overhaul: New Penalties Proposed in 2026 Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move aimed at modernizing energy regulations, the government has introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. This bill proposes significant revisions to the Electricity Act, including the abolition of jail terms for non-compliance with regulatory orders.

Under the newly introduced amendments, fines for offenses such as the malicious extinguishing of public lamps are set to be significantly increased, with maximum penalties reaching up to Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, penalties for negligent actions affecting electricity supply will now range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The bill also calls for a restructuring of fines for continued non-compliance, penalizing persistent offenders between Rs 1,000 and Rs 50,000. Moreover, the revisions encompass wider amendments to various sections, aiming at streamlining the entire spectrum of penalties under the Electricity Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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