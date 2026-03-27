Italy on the Brink: One Win Away from World Cup Return

Italy is just one victory away from ending their 12-year World Cup drought following a 2-0 play-off semi-final win over Northern Ireland. Second-half strikes by Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean propelled Gennaro Gattuso's team closer to the prestigious tournament set for next summer in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Tonali rifled a loose ball into the net. Kean added the sealing goal in the 80th minute, sidestepping a defender to slot home Tonali's pass. Kean confessed feeling immense pressure representing Italy, but is optimistic about their chances.

With Northern Ireland's World Cup aspirations dashed, Gattuso commended the spirited home crowd in Atalanta for their support. Italy, eyeing a place among the world's elite again, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina for the final hurdle.