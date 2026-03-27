Bolivia's Late Surge Secures Historic Playoff Victory

In a dramatic turnaround, Bolivia triumphed over Suriname 2-1 during the inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Monterrey, advancing their World Cup dreams. The victory propels Bolivia into Tuesday's final against Iraq for a coveted spot in the tournament's Group I.

Suriname initially gained the upper hand when Liam van Gelderen capitalized on a chaotic scramble, slotting home after Bolivia's goalkeeper, Guillermo Viscarra, failed to clear the ball. However, Bolivia's Moises Paniagua equalized in the 72nd minute, converting a loose ball into a crucial score.

The match's decisive moment came in the 79th minute when Bolivia was awarded a penalty, converted by Miguel Terceros after a foul on teammate Juan Godoy. The Bolivian crowd at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA celebrated the team's resilience, under the watchful eye of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, previewing the venue's future World Cup role.