Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

In a thrilling World Cup playoff match, veteran striker Edin Dzeko played a critical role in Bosnia and Herzegovina's victory over Wales. His late equalizer led to a 4-2 win on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw.

The match began with Wales taking the lead in the 51st minute thanks to a powerful 25-metre shot from winger Daniel James. Bosnia's defense held firm despite Wales' dominance in extra time, allowing Dzeko to equalize in the 86th minute with a precise header.

The dramatic penalty shootout saw teenager Kerim Alajbegovic secure the win for Bosnia, who now advance to face Italy in the Path A final, showcasing the team's skill and determination.