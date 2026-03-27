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Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko scored a late equalizer leading to a penalty shoot-out victory against Wales, securing their spot in the World Cup playoff final. Wales initially led with a goal from Daniel James, but Bosnia's resilience paid off as they now face Italy in the next matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:25 IST
Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final
Edin Dzeko

In a thrilling World Cup playoff match, veteran striker Edin Dzeko played a critical role in Bosnia and Herzegovina's victory over Wales. His late equalizer led to a 4-2 win on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw.

The match began with Wales taking the lead in the 51st minute thanks to a powerful 25-metre shot from winger Daniel James. Bosnia's defense held firm despite Wales' dominance in extra time, allowing Dzeko to equalize in the 86th minute with a precise header.

The dramatic penalty shootout saw teenager Kerim Alajbegovic secure the win for Bosnia, who now advance to face Italy in the Path A final, showcasing the team's skill and determination.

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