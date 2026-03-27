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Bosnia's Dramatic Path to World Cup Playoff Keeps Fans on Edge

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured a thrilling World Cup playoff victory over Wales after a dramatic 1-1 draw led to a penalty shootout triumph. Veteran Edin Dzeko and teenager Kerim Alajbegovic were pivotal in the win, setting up a final playoff clash against Italy for a World Cup spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:18 IST
Bosnia's Dramatic Path to World Cup Playoff Keeps Fans on Edge

In a riveting World Cup playoff match, Bosnia and Herzegovina emerged victorious against Wales, thanks to a late equalizer from veteran Edin Dzeko and a composed penalty shootout performance by 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic. The match ended 1-1, but Bosnia triumphed in the shootout 4-2, securing a place in the playoff finals.

Wales had initially taken the lead through Daniel James' stunning long-range effort, but Bosnia pushed back, with Dzeko's late equalizer forcing extra time. Bosnia withstood Welsh dominance in extra time, with Alajbegovic holding his nerve to net the decisive penalty, sending their fans into jubilation at Cardiff City Stadium.

This marks a significant milestone for Bosnia as they now face Italy in a home playoff final, aiming for their second World Cup appearance. The victory is a testament to Bosnia's resilience and determination, as echoed by coach Sergej Barbarez, who expressed unwavering belief in his team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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