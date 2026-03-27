Left Menu

Power Struggle at HDFC: A Boardroom Drama Unfolds

A conflict with the CEO led to the resignation of HDFC's chair. Chakraborty opposed extending the tenure of HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan, despite most board members supporting him, according to Financial Times reports. This power dynamics highlights tensions within the upper echelons of the banking institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:14 IST
Power Struggle at HDFC: A Boardroom Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A power struggle within HDFC has resulted in the resignation of the company's chair, according to the Financial Times.

The disagreement centered around the extension of HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan's tenure, with board member Chakraborty expressing opposition. However, most of the board supported the CEO.

This internal conflict underscores a palpable tension in HDFC's leadership, raising questions about future governance and stability within the prominent banking group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

Power Struggle at the Helm: HDFC Bank's Leadership Rift

 Global
2
Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

 United States
3
Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy

Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy

 Taiwan
4
Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveiled

Costa Rica Agrees to Accept US-Deported Migrants: Controversial Pact Unveile...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026