Power Struggle at HDFC: A Boardroom Drama Unfolds

A power struggle within HDFC has resulted in the resignation of the company's chair, according to the Financial Times.

The disagreement centered around the extension of HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan's tenure, with board member Chakraborty expressing opposition. However, most of the board supported the CEO.

This internal conflict underscores a palpable tension in HDFC's leadership, raising questions about future governance and stability within the prominent banking group.

(With inputs from agencies.)