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Judge Blocks Pentagon's AI Risk Label on Anthropic

A federal judge temporarily halts the Pentagon's designation of AI company Anthropic as a supply chain risk. The ruling follows a dispute over defense contracts where Anthropic opposed using its AI tech in autonomous weapons. The Pentagon defended its stance but faced restraining actions for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-03-2026 07:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 07:13 IST
Judge Blocks Pentagon's AI Risk Label on Anthropic
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A federal judge has ruled in favor of artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, blocking the Pentagon from categorizing it as a supply chain risk. The decision by US District Judge Rita Lin comes after a dispute over a defense contract where Anthropic resisted using its technology in autonomous weapons.

Judge Lin's ruling, made after a two-hour hearing in San Francisco, emphasized that the judgment was about governmental response rather than public policy debate. Anthropics' emergency motion aimed to protect its reputation against what it describes as an unwarranted retaliation campaign by the Trump administration.

The outcome restrains the Pentagon temporarily, although it can continue transitioning to other AI solutions. Anthropic continues to pursue related legal matters in a federal appeals court.

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