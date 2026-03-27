Left Menu

James O'Connor's Relentless Push: A Rugby Comeback Story

Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor faces a challenging period after being relieved from the Wallabies, yet remains hopeful for a comeback in the Rugby World Cup. Despite recent setbacks, his resilience and experience keep him optimistic about contributing to the team's future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:53 IST
James O'Connor's Relentless Push: A Rugby Comeback Story
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor's exclusion from Wallabies duties was a significant setback, but he's not ready to call it quits on his test career just yet. With a home Rugby World Cup on the horizon, O'Connor is determined to make his mark once again.

O'Connor, who was recalled for a match during the Wallabies' Northern Hemisphere tour, found it tough to step away from the squad, especially with coach Joe Schmidt having no long-term plans for him. Despite the disappointment, he remains focused on his capabilities and contributions to the game.

As the Wallabies continue to search for a reliable flyhalf, O'Connor stands as a seasoned option. His experience and existing rapport with coaches Joe Schmidt and Les Kiss could make him a valuable asset, particularly as an impact player leading up to the World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus

Senate Shifts Funds: Homeland Security and ICE in Focus

 Global
2
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Odisha Murder Convicts

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Odisha Murder Convicts

 India
3
Italian Authority Probes LVMH's Sephora and Benefit for Youth Marketing

Italian Authority Probes LVMH's Sephora and Benefit for Youth Marketing

 Global
4
China Launches Reciprocal Probes Against U.S. Trade Practices

China Launches Reciprocal Probes Against U.S. Trade Practices

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026