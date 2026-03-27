James O'Connor's Relentless Push: A Rugby Comeback Story

Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor's exclusion from Wallabies duties was a significant setback, but he's not ready to call it quits on his test career just yet. With a home Rugby World Cup on the horizon, O'Connor is determined to make his mark once again.

O'Connor, who was recalled for a match during the Wallabies' Northern Hemisphere tour, found it tough to step away from the squad, especially with coach Joe Schmidt having no long-term plans for him. Despite the disappointment, he remains focused on his capabilities and contributions to the game.

As the Wallabies continue to search for a reliable flyhalf, O'Connor stands as a seasoned option. His experience and existing rapport with coaches Joe Schmidt and Les Kiss could make him a valuable asset, particularly as an impact player leading up to the World Cup.