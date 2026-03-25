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RCB Honors Fallen Fans with Memorial and Tribute at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka Cricket Association held a special prayer and announced a tribute to 11 fans who died in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Vacant seats and a memorial will honor the victims during matches, while players will don black armbands as a mark of respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:58 IST
RCB Honors Fallen Fans with Memorial and Tribute at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
KSCA held special prayer meeting for 11 RCB fans who lost their lives last year (Photo; ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a solemn tribute, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have pledged to honor the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, following RCB's first Indian Premier League title victory last season.

Former cricketer and KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad announced that a special prayer service was conducted to pay homage to the deceased fans. Prasad also revealed that during the upcoming IPL and international matches, 11 seats at the stadium will remain unsold and vacant as a tribute to the victims.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the installation of a memorial at the stadium in remembrance of the victims. He acknowledged that the KSCA has made necessary corrections following a commission report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha. Meanwhile, in their tribute, RCB players will wear jersey number 11 during warm-ups and black armbands during their first home game of the 2026 IPL season, as CEO Rajesh Menon announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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