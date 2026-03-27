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Craig Fulton: One Unified Squad for World Cup and Asian Games

Indian men's hockey chief coach Craig Fulton confirmed that one squad will compete in both the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games, despite speculation of separate teams due to event proximity. Fulton emphasized the importance of strategic planning for player fitness and tournament preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST
Craig Fulton: One Unified Squad for World Cup and Asian Games
Craig Fulton
  • Country:
  • India

Craig Fulton, the chief coach of the Indian men's hockey team, announced that a single squad will tackle both the FIH World Cup and Asian Games this year, quelling rumors of dual teams for the closely scheduled events.

Fulton highlighted the challenge of managing player fitness with important tournaments so close together, noting that unlike European sides, Asian squads face tougher schedules.

Preparation began over a year ago with the creation of an India A team to ensure sufficient depth for such challenges, emphasizing development alongside performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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