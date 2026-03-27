Race Against the Odds: Dubai World Cup Defies Regional Unrest

This weekend, the Dubai World Cup will proceed as scheduled, becoming a landmark event amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The prestigious race, with a total purse of $30.5 million, is one of the few international sporting events moving forward despite geopolitical tensions.

In recent weeks, Dubai's international airport faced disruptions due to drone attacks, leading to flight alterations as neighboring countries grappled with escalating tensions. Yet, the allure of the race prevails, drawing over 100 horses to Meydan Racecourse, with the standout 10-furlong Dubai World Cup offering a $12 million prize.

Japanese horse, Forever Young, emerges as the favorite, with trainer Yoshito Yahagi expressing profound dedication to his steed. A win would reinforce Forever Young's dominance in international dirt racing. However, Yahagi remains vigilant, wary of potential weather disruptions dampening the thrilling competition.