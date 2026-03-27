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A Legacy in Shuttle Smashes: Tribute to Carolina Marín

PV Sindhu pays tribute to her long-time rival Carolina Marín, who retired due to a knee injury. Reflecting on their intense badminton matches and camaraderie, Sindhu admired Marín's fierce on-court presence and shared respect off the court. Marín retired with numerous accolades, including an Olympic gold medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:43 IST
A Legacy in Shuttle Smashes: Tribute to Carolina Marín
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  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu acknowledged the retirement of her long-time Spanish rival, Carolina Marín. Sindhu reflected on their intense matches, highlighting Marín's strategic skills and passionate court presence, despite their spirited past interactions.

Carolina Marín, a towering figure in women's badminton, announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury. With an illustrious career featuring an Olympic gold and multiple World Championship titles, her absence marks the end of an era in the sport, Sindhu noted.

The bond between the two players extended beyond rivalry, embracing camaraderie off the court. Sindhu expressed gratitude for the shared journey and wished Marín a joyful retirement, underscoring the mutual respect that evolved from years of competitive encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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