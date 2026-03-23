Rethinking Retirement: The Real Cost in Australia

A recent discussion has erupted in Australia over the true cost of retiring comfortably. While some in the superannuation industry argue for a benchmark of A$1 million, consumer advocates present significantly lower estimates based on actual spending data from retirees.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) recommends substantial savings for a 'comfortable' lifestyle, while Super Consumers Australia suggests much lower figures, citing data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to support its view. The age pension plays a crucial role in many retirees' incomes, though its real value is challenged by rising costs in key areas like health care and utilities.

Key assumptions, including outright home ownership and gender disparities in retirement savings, heavily influence these estimates. As more Australians head into retirement with outstanding mortgages or as renters, these benchmarks may still underestimate the financial stress retirees face.

(With inputs from agencies.)