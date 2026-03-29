Left Menu

Bihar Class 10 Board Results: Girls Shine at the Top

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 board results, with an 82% pass rate. Two girls, Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween, topped with 98.4%. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded girls' performance and highlighted state schemes boosting girls' confidence. The results aid timely student admissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:20 IST
Bihar Class 10 Board Results: Girls Shine at the Top
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for its Class 10 board exams, showcasing a pass rate of nearly 82%, with girls prominently excelling.

The top rank was shared by Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Praween from Vaishali, both scoring 98.4%, according to Education Minister Sunil Kumar.

State initiatives to empower girls have been credited with boosting their performance, while the timely results facilitate admissions in subsequent educational stages.

TRENDING

1
Max Verstappen's Racing Future: A Potential Shift from Formula One

Max Verstappen's Racing Future: A Potential Shift from Formula One

 Global
2
Rising Tensions in the Middle East: The Geopolitical Ripple Effect

Rising Tensions in the Middle East: The Geopolitical Ripple Effect

 Global
3
Swift Justice Sought in Tragic Bishnugarh Case

Swift Justice Sought in Tragic Bishnugarh Case

 India
4
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Compla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026