Bihar Class 10 Board Results: Girls Shine at the Top

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for its Class 10 board exams, showcasing a pass rate of nearly 82%, with girls prominently excelling.

The top rank was shared by Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Praween from Vaishali, both scoring 98.4%, according to Education Minister Sunil Kumar.

State initiatives to empower girls have been credited with boosting their performance, while the timely results facilitate admissions in subsequent educational stages.