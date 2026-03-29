Bihar Class 10 Board Results: Girls Shine at the Top
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 board results, with an 82% pass rate. Two girls, Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween, topped with 98.4%. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded girls' performance and highlighted state schemes boosting girls' confidence. The results aid timely student admissions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for its Class 10 board exams, showcasing a pass rate of nearly 82%, with girls prominently excelling.
The top rank was shared by Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Praween from Vaishali, both scoring 98.4%, according to Education Minister Sunil Kumar.
State initiatives to empower girls have been credited with boosting their performance, while the timely results facilitate admissions in subsequent educational stages.
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar's Unexpected Move: Resigning As MLC?
Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar's Leadership Transition and Legacy Debate
Nitish Kumar Launches Major Development Projects Worth Over ₹1,000 Crore During 'Samridhi Yatra'
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Election
Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra Sparks Development in Bihar