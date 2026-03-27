Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork
The movement toward legalizing assisted dying worldwide is marked by a diverse legal landscape. While countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Canada have established frameworks, others like Ireland and Germany are still deliberating legislative changes. The US sees varied state-level laws, and recent approvals have emerged in places like France and Portugal.
With the upper house of Britain's parliament likely to reject proposed assisted dying legislation, the global discourse on end-of-life choices gains renewed attention. The landscape remains uneven, with different countries adopting varied approaches.
Switzerland, pioneering since 1942, allows assisted dying provided there's no selfish motive. The US is patchy, with only ten states recognizing physician-assisted dying. European nations like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain have laid out specific conditions under which such decisions can be made.
Countries like Portugal and France have recently made headway, although enforceability remains to be confirmed. Meanwhile, in Germany and Ireland, legal discussions continue as lawmakers weigh public opinion and ethical considerations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- assisted dying
- legalization
- euthanasia
- end-of-life
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Canada
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- Ireland
- Germany
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