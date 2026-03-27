Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

With the upper house of Britain's parliament likely to reject proposed assisted dying legislation, the global discourse on end-of-life choices gains renewed attention. The landscape remains uneven, with different countries adopting varied approaches.

Switzerland, pioneering since 1942, allows assisted dying provided there's no selfish motive. The US is patchy, with only ten states recognizing physician-assisted dying. European nations like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain have laid out specific conditions under which such decisions can be made.

Countries like Portugal and France have recently made headway, although enforceability remains to be confirmed. Meanwhile, in Germany and Ireland, legal discussions continue as lawmakers weigh public opinion and ethical considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)