Azteca Stadium Reopens as Mexico and Portugal Draw in World Cup Warm-Up

Mexico and Portugal clashed in a scoreless encounter on Saturday night, marking the grand reopening of Azteca Stadium following extensive renovations. The storied venue, known for hosting past World Cup finals, readies itself for five games in the upcoming 2026 tournament.

Goncalo Ramos provided the night's closest attempt at breaking the deadlock, hitting the post in the 26th minute. Mexico was significantly weakened by the absence of 12 players, including key figures from their successful CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup campaigns.

Before the match, a poignant protest by groups of mothers seeking their missing family members highlighted Mexico's ongoing crisis of disappearances, contrasting with recent government reports that stirred controversy among search advocates.