Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI: The Golfer's Latest Legal Challenge
Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Martin County, Florida, after his vehicle crashed at high speed. He exhibited signs of impairment, likely from medication, but showed no alcohol presence in a Breathalyzer test. Previously, Woods had similar incidents involving prescription medications.
Golf legend Tiger Woods faced legal troubles again on Friday when he was arrested in Martin County, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities reported that his Land Rover flipped onto its side after clipping a truck while speeding on a residential road. Despite the crash, Woods emerged uninjured.
According to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods exhibited signs of impairment, suspected to be from medication rather than alcohol, as a Breathalyzer test showed no traces of alcohol. However, Woods declined a urine test, leading to his arrest, a move in accordance with Florida law requiring a brief jail stay before bail posting.
This incident marks the second time Woods has been involved in a DUI case without alcohol's involvement. Similar past incidents have been attributed to painkiller use. As Woods continues to recover from past injuries, questions arise about his potential participation in upcoming golf events, including the Masters and the Ryder Cup captaincy decision.
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