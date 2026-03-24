Crackdown on Unauthorised Sales of GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications

In a sweeping effort to curb the misuse of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs, the national drug regulator intensified its surveillance over the drug's supply chain on Tuesday. This comes amid an alarming rise in unauthorised sales and distribution.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a strong directive, urging pharmaceutical firms to refrain from public marketing of these prescription medications. Simultaneously, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) executed a national operation against unapproved Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs), scrutinizing 90 generically named FDCs approved by state or union territory authorities.

GLP-1, initially developed for diabetes management, is now available in India's market at reduced prices, sparking concerns among healthcare experts like Dr. Nikhil Tandon of AIIMS. Dr. Tandon warned against reckless use due to potential serious side effects. Dr. V Mohan emphasized that GLP-1 medications should only be prescribed by qualified doctors to ensure safe and effective use.