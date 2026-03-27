Left Menu

Reevaluating Medication: De-prescribing Holds No Added Risks for Frail Elderly

An analysis suggests that de-prescribing preventive medications among frail, elderly adults does not heighten risks of death, hospitalization, or adverse heart events. The study underscores the necessity for further research, given the low certainty of evidence. Despite polypharmacy risks, findings indicate de-prescribing isn't linked to major health detriments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:54 IST
Reevaluating Medication: De-prescribing Holds No Added Risks for Frail Elderly
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive analysis of previous studies reveals that de-prescribing preventive medications in frail, elderly adults does not increase the risk of death, hospitalization, or significant heart-related incidents.

The research, published in the journal BioMed Central (BMC) Geriatrics, indicates that de-prescribing does not elevate the risks of falls—a leading cause of disability among seniors—or fractures, nor does it diminish quality of life. Despite the findings, researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research and Sweden's Karolinska Institutet caution that evidence certainty remains low, necessitating additional studies.

The analysis encompassed 15 studies with over 33,000 participants, examining the impact of de-prescribing preventive medications like antihypertensives, statins, and antidiabetics versus continuing with these treatments in older adults with advanced frailty or limited life expectancy. Results conclude that de-prescribing did not correlate with increased risks for all-cause mortality, hospitalizations, or major cardiac events, although certainty levels were assessed as very low.

TRENDING

1
Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

Global Concerns Mount Over Russia-Iran Collaboration in Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

Russia Dismisses U.S. Pipeline Sanction Speculations

 Russia
3
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Delayed Due to Ram Navami

 India
4
TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains some sitting MLAs.

TN polls: AIADMK announces second list of candidates for 127 seats, retains ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026