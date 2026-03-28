The Dynamic Life of Tiger Woods: Triumphs and Trials on and off the Green

In August 1996, Tiger Woods turned professional after securing a third consecutive U.S. Amateur win. By October, he secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Las Vegas Invitational. A pivotal moment came in April 1997, when Woods, at just 21, won the Masters with a record-breaking score and margin.

His career saw further highs as Woods dominated the 2000 U.S. Open and became the only golfer to hold all four professional majors simultaneously by 2001. Yet, personal challenges, including a tumultuous divorce finalizing in 2010, marred his journey. Woods faced numerous injuries, leading to extensive back surgeries from 2014 to 2025.

Amid highs and lows, Woods' resilience saw him clinch multiple victories, including his 15th major at the 2019 Masters. However, legal troubles persisted. His most recent arrest in 2026 underscored ongoing personal battles, reminding fans of the complexities behind his public persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)