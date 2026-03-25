Santanche Steps Down: Legal Troubles Cause Turmoil in Italian Politics
Italy's Tourism Minister, Daniela Santanche, resigned after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni requested her to step down amid legal accusations. Her resignation follows scrutiny over long-standing financial and legal issues, impacting Meloni's cabinet following a recent referendum defeat. The move preempted a potential no-confidence vote.
Italy's Tourism Minister, Daniela Santanche, has submitted her resignation on Wednesday after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni requested that she step aside due to a series of legal accusations against her.
The departure of Santanche, a member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, is part of an effort by the Prime Minister to address political fallout after a bruising referendum defeat. Meloni had previously secured the resignations of two other scandal-embroiled officials.
Santanche faces charges of false accounting and alleged benefit fraud, with additional investigations into past business activities. Her resignation occurred just before a no-confidence motion was set to be discussed, potentially averting embarrassment for Meloni's administration.