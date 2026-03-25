Santanche Steps Down: Legal Troubles Cause Turmoil in Italian Politics

Italy's Tourism Minister, Daniela Santanche, has submitted her resignation on Wednesday after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni requested that she step aside due to a series of legal accusations against her.

The departure of Santanche, a member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, is part of an effort by the Prime Minister to address political fallout after a bruising referendum defeat. Meloni had previously secured the resignations of two other scandal-embroiled officials.

Santanche faces charges of false accounting and alleged benefit fraud, with additional investigations into past business activities. Her resignation occurred just before a no-confidence motion was set to be discussed, potentially averting embarrassment for Meloni's administration.