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Tiger Woods: A Legacy Marred by Automotive Incidents

Golf icon Tiger Woods' arrest for a DUI-related incident in Florida marks yet another chapter in his troubled history with vehicular mishaps. Friday's crash, resulting in charges of driving under the influence and refusal to undergo testing, reflects his ongoing struggle with substance abuse and legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jupiterisland | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:37 IST
Tiger Woods: A Legacy Marred by Automotive Incidents
Tiger Woods

Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday following a car crash in Florida, marking at least his fourth incident involving automobiles. Authorities indicated Woods showed signs of impairment, leading to charges of driving under the influence. He reportedly drove his Land Rover into another vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both drivers emerged unscathed.

This recent arrest adds to Woods' series of automotive incidents. In 2017, he was charged with driving under the influence after being found asleep in a parked car under the influence of prescription painkillers. The legal repercussions included probation and community service.

In a separate 2021 incident, Woods narrowly escaped losing his leg after a high-speed crash in Los Angeles County. No charges were filed despite the severity of injuries, which required major surgeries. These incidents have overshadowed Woods' illustrious athletic career, illustrating his ongoing legal and personal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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