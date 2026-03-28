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Mumbai Indians to End Five-Year IPL Title Drought

Mumbai Indians aim to end their five-year IPL title drought as they face a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders team in their opener. Led by Rohit Sharma, MI boasts a strong lineup with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. The team seeks to clinch their sixth title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:38 IST
Mumbai Indians to End Five-Year IPL Title Drought
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Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League, are set to enter the tournament with a mission to end their five-year title drought. Their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

With a strong lineup, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, MI looks formidable. The team was third last year but is optimistic about securing their sixth title, boasting a mix of experienced Indian and international players.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders face challenges with injuries affecting bowlers like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana. Nevertheless, their new additions, including Tim Seifert and Sunil Narine, will aim to make an impact from the start of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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