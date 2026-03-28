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Tiger Woods Arrested Again: A Golfer's Ongoing Struggles

Tiger Woods, former world number one golfer, was arrested for DUI after rolling his vehicle near his Florida home. The incident involved high-speed driving and evasion of testing. Woods has a history of legal issues and injuries, raising concerns about his return to competitive golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:07 IST
Tiger Woods Arrested Again: A Golfer's Ongoing Struggles
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the former world number one golfer, has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Woods' arrest on charges of driving under the influence on Friday afternoon after his Land Rover flipped on a road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida.

According to Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods was reportedly speeding and tried to overtake a work truck when he clipped the trailer, causing his vehicle to roll onto the driver's side. Although a breathalyzer test showed no alcohol, it is believed Woods' impairment was due to other substances. He refused to take a urine test, which is a separate offense in Florida.

Woods' arrest marks the second time he has faced DUI charges, the previous instance being in 2017. Despite his complicated history of injuries and legal issues, Woods had recently returned to the golf course, participating in a TGL Finals match this week. His future participation in upcoming tournaments remains uncertain.

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