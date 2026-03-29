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Chess Rivals Clash: Praggnanandhaa's Unstoppable Victory

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa achieved a significant victory by defeating Dutch GM Anish Giri in the opening round of the Candidates chess tournament, marking his comeback. The event also saw notable games from Javokhir Sindarov and Fabiano Caruana, highlighting the competitive spirit in both men's and women's sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:36 IST
Chess Rivals Clash: Praggnanandhaa's Unstoppable Victory
Praggnanandhaa
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  • Cyprus

On Sunday, Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa staged a remarkable comeback by defeating Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the opening round of the Candidates chess tournament.

This victory marks a significant turnaround for Praggnanandhaa, who has been struggling for months but showcased his tactical prowess against Giri.

Alongside Praggnanandhaa's triumph, standout performances were witnessed from Javokhir Sindarov and Fabiano Caruana, underscoring the tournament's intense competition in both the men's and women's sections.

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