Chess Rivals Clash: Praggnanandhaa's Unstoppable Victory

On Sunday, Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa staged a remarkable comeback by defeating Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the opening round of the Candidates chess tournament.

This victory marks a significant turnaround for Praggnanandhaa, who has been struggling for months but showcased his tactical prowess against Giri.

Alongside Praggnanandhaa's triumph, standout performances were witnessed from Javokhir Sindarov and Fabiano Caruana, underscoring the tournament's intense competition in both the men's and women's sections.