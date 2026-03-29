Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix: A Star on the Rise

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli has once again demonstrated his prowess by winning the Japanese Grand Prix, securing his second consecutive Formula 1 victory at just 19 years old. Racing for Mercedes, Antonelli finished comfortably ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, showcasing his promising future in the motor racing world.

Antonelli faced a poor start but managed to recover skillfully, taking advantage of a timely safety car deployment that contributed to his lead. His win at Suzuka Circuit highlights Mercedes' continued dominance in the season, with Antonelli now leading the drivers' standings.

The Formula 1 season now sees a five-week intermission, as races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were canceled due to the conflict in Iran, resuming in May at the Miami Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)