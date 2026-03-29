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Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix: A Star on the Rise

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli clinches his second consecutive Formula 1 victory at the Japanese Grand Prix for Mercedes, cementing his position as the youngest leader in the season's standings. Despite a challenging start, Antonelli strategically capitalized on opportunities to secure his triumphant win at the historical Suzuka Circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:26 IST
Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix: A Star on the Rise
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Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli has once again demonstrated his prowess by winning the Japanese Grand Prix, securing his second consecutive Formula 1 victory at just 19 years old. Racing for Mercedes, Antonelli finished comfortably ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, showcasing his promising future in the motor racing world.

Antonelli faced a poor start but managed to recover skillfully, taking advantage of a timely safety car deployment that contributed to his lead. His win at Suzuka Circuit highlights Mercedes' continued dominance in the season, with Antonelli now leading the drivers' standings.

The Formula 1 season now sees a five-week intermission, as races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were canceled due to the conflict in Iran, resuming in May at the Miami Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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