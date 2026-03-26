NFL Expands Global Reach with Historic 2026 Season Opener

The National Football League (NFL) has announced a groundbreaking schedule for its 2026 season, set to kick off on Wednesday, September 9, in Seattle. This change marks a departure from the traditional Thursday night start, promising fans an exciting opener hosted by the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Following the Seattle opener, a historic game is scheduled between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. This match, slated for Thursday, September 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET, will be the league's first regular-season game held in Melbourne, signaling an important step in the NFL's international expansion.

The 2026 season promises to be a landmark year with a record-setting nine international games across four continents. New venues in Melbourne, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro will host games for the first time, joining cities such as London, Mexico City, and Madrid. This expansion demonstrates the NFL's commitment to increasing its global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)